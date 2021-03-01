Football Football Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports Zlatan Ibrahimovic might be forced to miss AC Milan's Europa League tie against Manchester United after picking up an adductor injury. Reuters 01 March, 2021 21:33 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly injured his adductor muscle and is expected to miss AC Milan's next two league games against Udinese and Verona. - REUTERS Reuters 01 March, 2021 21:33 IST AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an adductor injury during the side's 2-1 victory over AS Roma, local media have reported.Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer this season, was forced off during the Serie A contest on Sunday, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming after the match that he had picked up a muscle problem and would be evaluated on Monday.RELATED| Lukaku outshines Ibrahimovic to get Inter dreaming of title Italian media reported that tests showed that Ibrahimovic had injured his adductor muscle and said he would be evaluated again in 10 days. He is expected to miss Milan's next two league games against Udinese and Verona.Milan, which is second in Serie A, four points behind bitter rival Inter Milan, plays Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the first leg scheduled for March 11.RELATED| Europa League Last 16: Manchester United faces AC Milan in standout fixture It was not immediately clear if the 39-year-old striker would be fit for Milan's trip to Old Trafford. This week, the Swede had agreed to appear as a guest for four nights at the San Remo music festival in Italy. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.