Serie A: Ibrahimovic double gives rampant Milan another win

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half to give AC Milan a 2-1 win at 10-man Sassuolo on Tuesday as it remained unbeaten since the restart of the season and guaranteed a place in the Europa League.

The 38-year-old Swede got in front of his marker to head in from Hakan Calhanoglu's cross in the 19th minute and latched on to a through ball before rounding Andrea Consigli to add the second in first-half injury time.

In between, Francesco Caputo equalised from a penalty for Sassuolo, who had Mehdi Bourabia sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Milan moved up to fifth with 59 points, enough to guarantee them at least a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.

-Atalanta reaches scoring milestone in Bologna win-

Atalanta took its Serie A tally to 95 goals, the highest by any side in a single season for more than 60 years, when it beat Bologna 1-0 on Tuesday in a match featuring a furious row between the two coaches.

Halftime substitute Luis Muriel scored the only goal in the 62nd minute to extend Atalanta's unbeaten run in Serie A to 15 games and take the side second on 74 points with three matches left.

However, it is six behind leader Juventus, which has a game in hand and is poised to claim the title. Inter Milan, which hosts Fiorentina on Wednesday, is third with 72.

The previous side to score 95 goals was Fiorentina in 1958/59 while Atalanta is still well short of Torino's all-time record of 125 set in 1947/48.