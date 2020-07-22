Football Football Serie A: Ibrahimovic double gives rampant Milan another win Zlatan Ibrahimovic got in front of his marker to head in from Hakan Calhanoglu's cross in the 19th minute before adding a second in first-half injury time. Reuters SASSUOLO 22 July, 2020 03:42 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring against Sassuolo in the Serie A. - AP Reuters SASSUOLO 22 July, 2020 03:42 IST Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half to give AC Milan a 2-1 win at 10-man Sassuolo on Tuesday as it remained unbeaten since the restart of the season and guaranteed a place in the Europa League.The 38-year-old Swede got in front of his marker to head in from Hakan Calhanoglu's cross in the 19th minute and latched on to a through ball before rounding Andrea Consigli to add the second in first-half injury time.ALSO READ| Premier League: Trezeguet goal moves Villa out of bottom three In between, Francesco Caputo equalised from a penalty for Sassuolo, who had Mehdi Bourabia sent off in first-half stoppage time.Milan moved up to fifth with 59 points, enough to guarantee them at least a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.-Atalanta reaches scoring milestone in Bologna win-Atalanta took its Serie A tally to 95 goals, the highest by any side in a single season for more than 60 years, when it beat Bologna 1-0 on Tuesday in a match featuring a furious row between the two coaches.Halftime substitute Luis Muriel scored the only goal in the 62nd minute to extend Atalanta's unbeaten run in Serie A to 15 games and take the side second on 74 points with three matches left.However, it is six behind leader Juventus, which has a game in hand and is poised to claim the title. Inter Milan, which hosts Fiorentina on Wednesday, is third with 72.The previous side to score 95 goals was Fiorentina in 1958/59 while Atalanta is still well short of Torino's all-time record of 125 set in 1947/48. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos