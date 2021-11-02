Zlatan returns as Sweden seeks to book World Cup berth

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in the Sweden squad for its final two World Cup qualifiers away to Georgia and Spain after recovering from injury.

The 40-year-old, who has scored twice in his last three Serie A games, missed EURO 2020 with a knee injury and though he was named by coach Janne Andersson in the last Sweden squad, he was forced to pull out as he continued his rehabilitation.

He returns to a team that tops Group B after six games with 15 points, two ahead of Spain. The group winners qualify directly for the finals in Qatar and the runners-up go into a second qualifying phase.

"I have high hopes that he will be able to contribute," Andersson said in a statement. "We have had a lot of contact and he is very eager to join the national team. It is of course good for us to get such a good player with so much experience in such a crucial situation."

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was named in the squad despite picking up a knock in training on Monday.

The Swedes take on Georgia in Batumi on Nov. 11 before meeting Spain in their final group game in Seville three days later.