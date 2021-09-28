Football Football Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's squad to face Kosovo and Greece in their October World Cup 2022 qualifiers, despite concerns over a knee injury that caused him to miss Euro 2020. Reuters 28 September, 2021 16:34 IST Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury - REUTERS Reuters 28 September, 2021 16:34 IST Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's squad to face Kosovo and Greece in their October World Cup 2022 qualifiers, despite concerns over a knee injury that caused him to miss Euro 2020.Sweden coach Janne Andersson has included Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 on October 3, after his side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Greece after beating Spain at home. Messi should be in PSG squad for Man City game, says Pochettino "I decided to include him because I hope and believe that he can be there and contribute. He has a period of injury behind him, but it's improving all the time," Andersson said in a statement.The Swedes are currently second in Group B on nine points, four points behind leaders Spain and three ahead of Greece. They face Kosovo at home on October 9, with Greece visiting the Friends Arena three days later. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :