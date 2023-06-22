MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA Championship: Aditi Ashok to play her 24th Major, most by any Indian

The next one, which will be the Women’s US Open, will make it a superb 25 for the Indian, who missed the Olympic bronze by a whisker.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 17:48 IST , NEW JERSEY - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Aditi has already notched up four Top-10 finishes in last five stroke play starts.
FILE PHOTO: Aditi has already notched up four Top-10 finishes in last five stroke play starts. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aditi has already notched up four Top-10 finishes in last five stroke play starts. | Photo Credit: AP

Aditi Ashok, currently enjoying her best LPGA season, is all set to compete in her 24th Major, most by any Indian golfer, when she tees off at the PGA Championship, here on Thursday.

The next one, which will be the Women’s US Open, will make it a superb 25 for the Indian, who missed the Olympic bronze by a whisker.

Aditi, who has already notched up four Top-10 finishes in last five stroke play starts, also achieved her career-best tied second place at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

She has risen to 15th on the Race to CME Globe and is at a career-high 47th place on the world rankings list. She is also leading on the other side of the Atlantic on the Ladies European Tour, but by just under four points and will likely be overtaken at the end of the week.

However, for this week, Aditi’s focus is on the Women’s PGA Championship. Aditi has a great record on the Ladies European Tour, where she won her first title in her Rookie Year in 2016 at her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open. She has won the event thrice.

Despite that track record and her recent showing on LPGA, Aditi has still not been able to translate that into good results at the Majors.

Her best ever in any Major has been T-22 at the British Open in 2018 and the best in Women’s PGA has been T-29 in 2017. She will be desperately looking to better that and considering her recent consistent showing on the LPGA, that could be on the cards.

Aditi, who has added more distance off the tee and shown fine putting form, will play her first round with Georgia Hall and Moriya Jutanugarn from the 10th tee in afternoon wave.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aditi Ashok /

LPGA /

PGA Championship /

British Open /

Women's PGA Championship /

Georgia Hall

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Championship: Aditi Ashok to play her 24th Major, most by any Indian
    PTI
  2. CSK’s Dube: Felt happy when Mahi bhai told me I can win matches on my own
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 100/2 - Australia on top at the end of session 1, despite loss of openers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA Championship: Aditi Ashok to play her 24th Major, most by any Indian
    PTI
  2. PGA Tour’s top golfers travel across the country for $20M purse at Travelers Championship
    AP
  3. US Open returning to Los Angeles in 2031: USGA
    AFP
  4. Aditi registers fourth Top-10 finish on LPGA this year, rises to 15th on Merit List
    PTI
  5. Wyndham Clark wins 2023 U.S. Open, holds off Rory McIlroy to clinch first major major title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Championship: Aditi Ashok to play her 24th Major, most by any Indian
    PTI
  2. CSK’s Dube: Felt happy when Mahi bhai told me I can win matches on my own
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 100/2 - Australia on top at the end of session 1, despite loss of openers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment