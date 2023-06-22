PGA Championship: Aditi Ashok to play her 24th Major, most by any Indian

Aditi Ashok, currently enjoying her best LPGA season, is all set to compete in her 24th Major, most by any Indian golfer, when she tees off at the PGA Championship, here on Thursday.

The next one, which will be the Women’s US Open, will make it a superb 25 for the Indian, who missed the Olympic bronze by a whisker.

Aditi, who has already notched up four Top-10 finishes in last five stroke play starts, also achieved her career-best tied second place at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

She has risen to 15th on the Race to CME Globe and is at a career-high 47th place on the world rankings list. She is also leading on the other side of the Atlantic on the Ladies European Tour, but by just under four points and will likely be overtaken at the end of the week.

However, for this week, Aditi’s focus is on the Women’s PGA Championship. Aditi has a great record on the Ladies European Tour, where she won her first title in her Rookie Year in 2016 at her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open. She has won the event thrice.

Despite that track record and her recent showing on LPGA, Aditi has still not been able to translate that into good results at the Majors.

Her best ever in any Major has been T-22 at the British Open in 2018 and the best in Women’s PGA has been T-29 in 2017. She will be desperately looking to better that and considering her recent consistent showing on the LPGA, that could be on the cards.

Aditi, who has added more distance off the tee and shown fine putting form, will play her first round with Georgia Hall and Moriya Jutanugarn from the 10th tee in afternoon wave.