US Open returning to Los Angeles in 2031: USGA

Published : Jun 22, 2023 08:25 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after securing victory in the final round of the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. 
FILE PHOTO: Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after securing victory in the final round of the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after securing victory in the final round of the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The US Open will return to Los Angeles in 2031 when the tournament is staged at The Riviera Country Club, the US Golf Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US Open was held at the Los Angeles Country Club last week, the first time the golfing showpiece has taken place in the California metropolis for 75 years.

Also Read | Wyndham Clark wins 2023 U.S. Open, holds off Rory McIlroy to clinch first major major title

Now the tournament will head back to the city in 2031 when it is staged at Riviera, which already is already home to a PGA Tour event and will also host the 2028 Olympic golf tournament.

“Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history,” US Golf Association chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said.

“We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA, and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

Also Read | US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk

The US Open was last staged at Riviera in 1948 in a tournament won by Ben Hogan.

Hogan also won the 1942, 1947 and 1948 Los Angeles Opens held at Riviera, leading to the course being nicknamed “Hogan’s Alley.”

Riviera, which hosted the PGA Championships in 1983 and 1995, will also host the US Women’s Open in 2026.

US Open /

USGA

