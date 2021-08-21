More Sports Golf Golf Aditi Ashok makes cut at British Open This was the second time Aditi made the cut at the Women's Open, having achieved her career-best in a Major with T-22 finish in 2018. PTI Carnoustie (Scotland) 21 August, 2021 11:21 IST Aditi Ashok in action. - AP PTI Carnoustie (Scotland) 21 August, 2021 11:21 IST Indian golfer Aditi Ashok crossed the first hurdle as she made the cut to ensure her participation at the weekend rounds of the AIG Women's British Open.Aditi (71-74) hung in towards the tough closing holes at the challenging Carnoustie Links to finish her 36 holes in one-over, which was also the cut line as 66 players made the cut.This was the second time Aditi has made the cut at the Women's Open when she achieved her career-best in a Major with T-22 finish in 2018. Harigae, Hall share halfway lead at women's British Open Aditi had a birdie on the sixth, but gave back that gain on the next hole. On the tougher back nine, Aditi dropped shots on both the Par-3s. They were the Par-3 13th, which she had birdied on the first day, and the Par-3 16th. She negotiated the last two holes with pars to squeeze into the weekend action.England's Georgia Hall produced another solid day, shooting a round of 69 to be a co-leader at the halfway stage. Alongside Hall is Mina Harigae, who fired a round of 67, and made the most of calmer morning conditions to set the clubhouse lead on seven-under-par. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :