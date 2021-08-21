Aditi Ashok makes cut at British Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok crossed the first hurdle as she made the cut to ensure her participation at the weekend rounds of the AIG Women's British Open.

Aditi (71-74) hung in towards the tough closing holes at the challenging Carnoustie Links to finish her 36 holes in one-over, which was also the cut line as 66 players made the cut.

This was the second time Aditi has made the cut at the Women's Open when she achieved her career-best in a Major with T-22 finish in 2018.

Aditi had a birdie on the sixth, but gave back that gain on the next hole. On the tougher back nine, Aditi dropped shots on both the Par-3s. They were the Par-3 13th, which she had birdied on the first day, and the Par-3 16th. She negotiated the last two holes with pars to squeeze into the weekend action.

England's Georgia Hall produced another solid day, shooting a round of 69 to be a co-leader at the halfway stage. Alongside Hall is Mina Harigae, who fired a round of 67, and made the most of calmer morning conditions to set the clubhouse lead on seven-under-par.