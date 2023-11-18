MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aditi Ashok slips to 44th at season-ending event in LPGA

Aditi, placed 40th on the Race to CME Rankings, the Order of Merit for LPGA, was lying tied 32nd overnight following a 2-under 70 in the first round.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 14:00 IST , Naples (USA) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Aditi Ashok plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Aditi Ashok plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aditi Ashok plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aditi Ashok dropped a couple of bogeys against three birdies in a modest round of 1-under 72, as she was placed tied 44th at the midway stage of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Aditi, placed 40th on the Race to CME Rankings, the Order of Merit for LPGA, was lying tied 32nd overnight following a 2-under 70 in the first round.

But she slipped 12 places on Friday to be tied 44th with a total of three-under 141.

Aditi, who came close to her maiden LPGA win earlier this season, had a great first half in 2023, winning the Ladies European Tour.

But she has not been able to replicate that form. Currently ranked in Top-60 of the world, she is however secure for the 2024 season.

Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka lead after the second day with totals of 14-under 130 each.

They will have a one-shot advantage over three players tied in third place and a three-shot advantage over two players tied in sixth place.

Shooting a 64, Lee recently tied with Minjee Lee at the BMW Ladies Championship, where she ultimately lost to the Aussie after a one-hole playoff.

After a bogey-free 66 on Thursday, Lee was sitting in a tie for fifth place but rose up the leaderboard.

One of the first-round leaders, Hataoka maintained her spot in first place after another round at Tiburón Golf Club.

Hataoka, an Olympian, was one-under for the front nine and then made three birdies in her first five holes on the back nine, including Nos. 10, 12 and 14.

She capped off her round with a pair of birdies on holes 17 and 18 to move into a share of the lead alongside Lee.

Three players sit in a tie for third behind the leaders, including Amy Yang (63), M Lee (67) and Ruoning Yin (68).

Related stories

Related Topics

Aditi Ashok /

CME Group Tour Championship /

LPGA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aditi Ashok slips to 44th at season-ending event in LPGA
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Cummins keen on silencing one-sided home crowd
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Wagner replaces injured Henry for Bangladesh Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Aditi Ashok slips to 44th at season-ending event in LPGA
    PTI
  2. Rory McIlroy resigns from PGA Tour’s policy board
    Reuters
  3. LIV Golf announces first-ever transfer window
    Reuters
  4. Rory McIlroy would be ‘very surprised’ if Jon Rahm leaves PGA Tour
    Reuters
  5. LPGA Tour returns to New England with $3.5M event
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aditi Ashok slips to 44th at season-ending event in LPGA
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Cummins keen on silencing one-sided home crowd
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Wagner replaces injured Henry for Bangladesh Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment