Indian sports news wrap, November 17

GOLF

Fair start for Aditi in season-ending event on LPGA

Three birdies in a five-hole run in the middle of the round enabled India’s Aditi Ashok to get to a start of 2-under 70 in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA.

Aditi, who had a fine run in the first half of the season, before tapering off somewhat is tied 32nd after the first round.

She is seven shots behind the first round leader, Nasa Hataoka, a six-time LPGA Tour, and Ruoning Yin, a two-time winner in 2023. The two leaders carded 63 each.

Rain measuring more than four inches in Naples a day ahead of the first round saw softer fairways and shortened holes at Tiburón Golf Club.

The 63s from Hataoka and Yin was just one birdie away from tying the 18-hole scoring record of 62 set by Lydia Ko in 2016.

Aditi, who came close to her first win on the LPGA at the JM Eagle Championships earlier this year, had five birdies against three bogeys.

Despite bogeys on the second and the fourth, Aditi worked her way up with five birdies to be 3-under after 17 before dropping a shot on 18th.

- PTI

Solid start for Avani, lies fifth; Diksha occupies 12th spot in Spain

Amateur Avani Prashanth and Diksha Dagar of India got off to good starts at the Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, the penultimate event of the 2023 Ladies European Tour, occupying the tied fifth and 12 spots respectively.

Saying that her goal this week is to win and avoid going to the Final Stage of the Qualifying School for which she has already made the grade, Avani said, “The main goal for this week is to win and if I play my best golf then I think I can get that done.” Avani, who qualified for the LET’s Final Stage of Qualifying School, overcame a rocky start with three bogeys and one bogey in first four holes to recover to 3-under 69. She was placed tied fifth and three shots behind Czech Kristyna Napoleaova (66).

Avani bogeyed first, second and fourth with a birdie in between on the third. She was still 2-over after six, but over the last 12 holes, she birdied five times -- back-to back gains on seventh and eighth and further birdies on 12th, 16th and 17th.

The 17-year-old Avani, who finished second in the LET Pre-Qualifier Asia in India last week, admitted she is looking for a win.

-PTI