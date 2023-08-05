MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases

Judge Cristóbal Laje Ros of Cordoba province — 800 kilometers north of Buenos Aires (500 miles) — released the golfer after psychological tests on the 53-year-old Cabrera.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 09:56 IST , Buenos Aires - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Angel Cabrera during the 2017 Houston Open golf tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Angel Cabrera during the 2017 Houston Open golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Angel Cabrera during the 2017 Houston Open golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera has been released from jail on parole after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.

Judge Cristóbal Laje Ros of Cordoba province — 800 kilometers north of Buenos Aires (500 miles) — released the golfer after psychological tests on the 53-year-old Cabrera.

“Cabrera has internalized the damaging mistakes he made. He regrets it,” the judge told a local television station.

“He will return to his home with his family.”

READ: Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour’s policy board as player director

Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champion and 2009 Masters winner, was sentenced in July 2021 to two years in prison for threats and harassment of Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

In November 2022, he was also on trial for threats and harassment against Micaela Escudero, another of his ex-girlfriends. Cabrera pleaded guilty, the court made the two sentences concurrent and gave him three years and 10 months in prison.

Torres Mana and Escudero said Cabrera deserved to be released on parole, Ros said.

During the investigation, Cabrera travelled to the United States in 2020 without informing local authorities, which led Cordoba province to seek his arrest internationally. The golfer came to Brazil, where he was arrested in January 2021 and then extradited to Argentina.

Related stories

Related Topics

Angel Cabrera

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases
    AP
  2. East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
  4. Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht
    Reuters
  5. Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases
    AP
  2. Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour’s policy board as player director
    Reuters
  3. Amundi Evian Championship: Aditi Ashok makes cut, Diksha Dagar misses out
    PTI
  4. Jeev, Jyoti and Atwal ready for Senior Open in Wales
    PTI
  5. Akshay Bhatia earns big win at Barracuda in playoff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases
    AP
  2. East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
  4. Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht
    Reuters
  5. Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment