Amundi Evian Championship: Aditi Ashok makes cut, Diksha Dagar misses out

Diksha Dagar, who had a chance to make her first cut in a Major, struggled in the closing sages with two double bogeys in a second round of 81, which was 10 shots more than her first round 71.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 13:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Aditi will play her third round with Japan’s Minami Katsu and Korea’s Amy Yang.
Aditi will play her third round with Japan's Minami Katsu and Korea's Amy Yang. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aditi will play her third round with Japan’s Minami Katsu and Korea’s Amy Yang. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Star Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played a steady round of even par 72 to be Tied-28th after the second round of the Amundi Evian Championship, a Major on the women’s circuit.

Aditi added 72 to her first round 71 and was 1-over 143 going into the weekend. However, Diksha Dagar, who had a chance to make her first cut in a Major, struggled in the closing sages with two double bogeys in a second round of 81, which was 10 shots more than her first round 71.

Dagar, who is lying fifth on the Order of Merit in Europe, missed the cut and will play the Women’s Scottish Open next week.

Aditi birdied the third and the 13tth, but dropped shots on fifth, 11th and 14th.

Aditi will now play her third round with Japan’s Minami Katsu and Korea’s Amy Yang.

Local favourite Celine Boutier carded a round of 69 (-2) on day two of the Evian Championship to lead by one stroke at the halfway stage. Two players sit in a tie for second place one shot behind Boutier with Japan’s Yuka Saso and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit on six-under-par.

The cut fell at +4 with 70 players making it through to the final two rounds.

