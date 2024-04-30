MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and teammates during training.
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and teammates during training. | Photo Credit: ANGELIKA WARMUTH
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and teammates during training. | Photo Credit: ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Bayern is up against another European heavyweight as it hosts record 14-time champion Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. 



Madrid should arrive well rested after the Spanish league moved its game at Real Sociedad to Friday, which Madrid won 1-0. 

With Madrid set to win Spain’s domestic title, coach Carlo Ancelotti kept Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on the bench at the start of the league game in San Sebastian. Forward Rodrygo did not travel with the team because of the flu.

Read full preview HERE

PREDICTED XI

Bayern Munich: Neuer(GK); Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Allian Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match
The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

