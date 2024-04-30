Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

Bayern is up against another European heavyweight as it hosts record 14-time champion Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Madrid should arrive well rested after the Spanish league moved its game at Real Sociedad to Friday, which Madrid won 1-0.

With Madrid set to win Spain’s domestic title, coach Carlo Ancelotti kept Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on the bench at the start of the league game in San Sebastian. Forward Rodrygo did not travel with the team because of the flu.

PREDICTED XI

Bayern Munich: Neuer(GK); Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior