Bayern is up against another European heavyweight as it hosts record 14-time champion Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.
Madrid should arrive well rested after the Spanish league moved its game at Real Sociedad to Friday, which Madrid won 1-0.
With Madrid set to win Spain’s domestic title, coach Carlo Ancelotti kept Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on the bench at the start of the league game in San Sebastian. Forward Rodrygo did not travel with the team because of the flu.
Read full preview HERE
PREDICTED XI
Bayern Munich: Neuer(GK); Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match
Latest on Sportstar
- Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semifinal: Mbappe looks for glory in UEFA Champions League title after winning Ligue 1
- Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
- Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UCL semifinal: Battle of heavyweights in Champions League final four
- Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Top five most memorable clashes before UEFA Champions League semifinal
- LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE