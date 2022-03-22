Anirban Lahiri can win a major: Nine-time Major winner Gary Player

Nine-time Major winner Gary Player believes Anirban Lahiri could well improve upon his joint runner-up finish at the Players Tournament to become the first Indian to win a major title.

Addressing mediapersons at the Delhi Golf Club here on Tuesday, the 86-year-old golfing legend and an epitome of fitness said, “If Lahiri can finish second in the Players Tournament, then he can definitely win a major, no question. What a happy day that would be for me to see a person from India win a major, and its coming. There is a good standard of play, you have got good golf courses, good climate, it can happen.”

Lahiri, a two-time winner on the European Tour, received $2.18 million - most for an Indian athlete across sporting disciplines - and jumped from 322 to 89 in the world rankings after finishing second best to Australia’s Cameron Smith.

Player went on to say, “We must do everything possible to develop junior golf to produce a champion for India. It will get enormous publicity, much like (Sachin) Tendulkar for what he did for cricket.”

In the capital ahead of the $500,000 DGC Open beginning on Thursday, Player unveiled the winner’s trophy and hailed the course he redesigned in 2019. “I would give this course 9 out of 10. Overall, I am very happy at the way the redevelopment has gone. This is a historic venue and one always feels hesitant about tweaking a classic course too much, but in this case, it has worked out well,” revealed the friendly South African.

Shiv Kapur, a product of the DGC, said, “I am always trying to pick things that can be improved at any course but after seeing the new layout, I must say, I cannot find any.”