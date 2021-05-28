Rough start for Anirban Lahiri at Charles Schwab Challenge

India's Anirban Lahiri carded a seven-over 77 in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.

Most parts of Lahiri's game seemed to be out of sync on a day when he managed almost 65 percent accuracy but reached only 50 percent greens in regulation. It was on the greens that he faced most problems, as he missed makeable putts when he did get inside 10 feet or thereabouts.

Lahiri, who started the week at 117 on the FedEx Cup rankings, needs to stay inside 125 to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Seeking his second win of the season, Jordan Spieth, the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge champion, birdied his last three holes for a round of seven-under 63 for a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia.