Atwal finishes 53rd, will play Wyndham Championships next

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal finished T-53 after adding another round of +4 points on the final day of the Barracuda Championship here.

Atwal, who had six, three and four points in his first three rounds, picked up four birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in his final round on Sunday.

“Sure it could have been much better, but that’s the way one should feel after any round,” he said with a laugh.

“I am glad I lasted it out, two weeks in a row and feel fairly alright with three starts and three cuts made. One more event at Wyndham to go with a week in between from now and then.”

Atwal has great memories of Wyndham as he marks the 10th anniversary of the only PGA Tour win achieved by an Indian professional.

“That win in 2010 will always be special,” he said. “Let’s see maybe we can turn the clock back again,” he added with his usual humour.