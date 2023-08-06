Women’s Scottish Open: Boutier takes three-shot lead

Celine Boutier took a three-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after posting a 6-under 66 in the third round on Saturday.

Boutier, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, had eight birdies and two bogeys in her round. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman is 13 under overall.

“I feel like my expectations have definitely been higher,” Boutier said. “Like, even when I miss a good shot or I make a bogey, I definitely get more annoyed. So, I definitely have to keep my expectations level and not get too far ahead of myself.”

READ: Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (66) is tied for second with Swede Maja Stark (72).

“You learn every day when you play golf. You learn every single round, after every single shot,” Tavatanakit said. “So, I’m just really having fun learning so far. And it’s linked, so anything could happen. I feel like if you play well, you also need a little bit of luck, and it’s been helping me so far.”

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom (68), is a further shot back in fourth.

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019, is in a three-way tie for sixth after a 5-over 77.