Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open

The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 10:46 IST , IRVINE, Scotland - 1 MIN READ

AP
Hinako Shibuno of Japan plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the Women’s Scottish Open.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the Women’s Scottish Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Hinako Shibuno of Japan plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the Women’s Scottish Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole on Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.

The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.

“I’m very sad about the three-putt at the first hole,” said the 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019. “The wind was getting weaker and weaker, but there was still some wind, and it was very difficult for me.”

Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine. That came after she struggled with a persistent headache on the front nine.

“I had a really frustrating headache on the first six holes,” Stark said. “I didn’t really care about my game, to be honest. Maybe it was a good thing that I didn’t really pay attention. But then we got that figured out and I started making some putts.”

Celine Boutier of France, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, and Sarah Kemp of Australia were tied for third, another three shots back after both shot a 68.

