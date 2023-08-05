MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wolff responds with his clubs for a 61 to lead LIV Golf at Greenbrier

Published : Aug 05, 2023 10:59 IST , WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. 
FILE PHOTO: Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort.  | Photo Credit: AP

Matthew Wolff finally put some attention on his golf game on Friday when he got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier.

David Puig and Harold Varner III each had a 63 on the Old White course, which previously had a nine-year run hosting a PGA Tour event.

Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him in a Sports Illustrated interview of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. Koepka referred to Wolff as “talent wasted”.

Wolff issued a statement saying he is making progress on his mental health issues and that it was heartbreaking to hear his team captain use the media to say he had given up on Wolff.

The former Oklahoma State star had no issues on the golf course. He was 6-under par through his opening seven holes, including an eagle on the par-5 12th. And then Wolff closed with three birdies over his last four holes.

Koepka and Jason Kokrak each had 65 as Smash built a four-shot lead in the team competition.

LIV has three players in the 48-man league who won at the Greenbrier, but only one of them had success in the opening round. Joaquin Niemann, who won the last version of the Greenbrier Classic in 2019, had a 65. Kevin Na was tied for last with a 73, while Danny Lee shot 71.

Three-time LIV winner Talor Gooch was at 65.

Related stories

Related Topics

Matthew Wolff /

LIV Golf /

PGA Tour /

Brooks Koepka /

Jason Kokrak /

Joaquin Niemann /

Greenbrier Classic /

Kevin Na /

Talor Gooch

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolff responds with his clubs for a 61 to lead LIV Golf at Greenbrier
    AP
  2. Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open
    AP
  3. Fritz wins twice to reach DC Open semifinals, Tiafoe loses in the quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Jeswin Aldrin wins long jump gold at Citius Meeting in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Wolff responds with his clubs for a 61 to lead LIV Golf at Greenbrier
    AP
  2. Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open
    AP
  3. Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases
    AP
  4. Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour’s policy board as player director
    Reuters
  5. Amundi Evian Championship: Aditi Ashok makes cut, Diksha Dagar misses out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolff responds with his clubs for a 61 to lead LIV Golf at Greenbrier
    AP
  2. Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open
    AP
  3. Fritz wins twice to reach DC Open semifinals, Tiafoe loses in the quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Jeswin Aldrin wins long jump gold at Citius Meeting in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment