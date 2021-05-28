Bengaluru golfer Chikkarangappa provides groceries to 120 families

S. Chikkarangappa has stepped up to lend a helping hand to the underprivileged in his neighbourhood here, much like he did during the first lockdown last year.



The golfer organised a drive to provide a month’s worth of groceries to 120 families. The initiative benefitted migrant workers and caddies in his home course, Eagleton - The Golf Resort.

“We conducted our first initiative during the first lockdown, where we gave groceries to around 250 underprivileged people. This is a similar exercise, to help migrant labourers who are currently out of work. They don’t have any income now. Many of them don't have ration cards, and no way to feed their families. We also gave groceries to Eagleton caddies, as the course has been shut for a month now,” Chikkarangappa

told Sportstar on Friday.

Contributions from Eagleton club members and Chikkarangappa helped fund this initiative.



Chikkarangappa believes that it is his duty to serve the needy. “I will continue to help others even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. There are always people in need who need our support," he said.