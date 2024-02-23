MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lalla Meryem Cup: Diksha, Pranavi in top five after first round in Morocco

The two Indian golfers, who had Top-25 finishes in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, suffered a double bogey each but did well to birdie three of the five par-5s that this course has.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 12:42 IST , Rabat (Morocco) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Diksha Dagar in action. (File Photo)
Diksha Dagar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Diksha Dagar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs got off to a great start, carding a fine two-under 71 each to lie tied fifth after the opening round of the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour here.

The two Indian golfers, who had Top-25 finishes in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, suffered a double bogey each but did well to birdie three of the five par-5s that this course has.

Starting from the 10th, Diksha birdied the 12th and the 16th but also dropped shots on the 13th and 18th for an even-par stretch.

On the second nine, the front side of Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Diksha was in full flow with birdies on the second, third, fifth and eight, before a double bogey set her back on the closing ninth.

Pranavi was off to a flier with four birdies in first six holes but a bogey on 17th and a double on 18th meant she was just 1-under after her first nine. She had one bogey on first and two birdies on the fifth and the eighth for a 71.

Mexico’s Maria Fassi showed off her explosive power and fine form during the opening round, firing a flawless eight-under 65 to lead by three shots on the Par-73 golf course.

The 25-year-old, who represented Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics, started on the 10th and picked up three birdies within the first five holes. At the turn, the LPGA player fired up her flatstick to roll in three consecutive birdies before rolling in another two on holes five and eight.

Home favourite Ines Laklalech got the crowds fired up with a phenomenal first round of five-under-par. Spain’s Teresa Toscano, who earned her LET card through Q School in December, sits one shot behind Laklalech on four-under-par.

Fellow Spaniard Marta Martin, winner of the 2023 Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Series (LETAS) sits in fourth on three-under-par.

There is a nine-way tie for fifth place, and that includes the two Indians, Diksha and Pranavi, and the 2023 LET Order of Merit winner, Trichat Cheenglab.

Related stories

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar /

Pranavi Urs

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score updates, 4th Test Day 1: ENG 137/5; Root, Foakes rebuild innings vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal updates: Bhargav Bhatt picks 3 vs Mumbai ; Ajith Ram removes Pujara for 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lalla Meryem Cup: Diksha, Pranavi in top five after first round in Morocco
    PTI
  4. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Lalla Meryem Cup: Diksha, Pranavi in top five after first round in Morocco
    PTI
  2. Vooty Masters: Shaurya Binu maintains lead, defending champion Gandas in ninth
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational due to flu symptoms
    Reuters
  4. PGA Tour: Tiger Woods to make season debut at Riviera in Los Angeles
    AFP
  5. Winning Masters was part of reason to join LIV, says Jon Rahm
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score updates, 4th Test Day 1: ENG 137/5; Root, Foakes rebuild innings vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal updates: Bhargav Bhatt picks 3 vs Mumbai ; Ajith Ram removes Pujara for 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lalla Meryem Cup: Diksha, Pranavi in top five after first round in Morocco
    PTI
  4. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment