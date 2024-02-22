MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, February 22

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 22.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 19:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Abhay Singh in action.
FILE PHOTO: Abhay Singh in action. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abhay Singh in action. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R/ The Hindu

SQUASH

Abhay, Ramit move up in style in premier PSA events

Rising Indian squash player Abhay Singh stormed into the quarterfinals of the Goodfellow Classic, a USD 9000 Challenger Tour event in Toronto.

The top-seeded Abhay, a former national champion and ranked No 66. in the world, beat Canadian wild card Elliott Hunt 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in the second round on Wednesday, following a bye in the first.

Elsewhere, India’s top-ranked player Saurav Ghosal lost in the opening round of the World Tour Platinum Windy City Open in Chicago, going down to home favourite Timothy Brownell 11-13, 2-11, 11-3, 14-12.

However, Ramit Tandon carried forward the Indian challenge with a 11-7, 8-11, 11-1, 11-7 win over Hungarian Farkas Balazs in the first round.

- PTI

MORE SPORTS

Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour announces foray in India with country’s first-ever international SUP Event 

Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) announced its entry in India with the country’s first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling championship. The India Paddle Festival will take place at Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka, from March 8-10.

“We have always been waiting for an international event of this stature to be hosted in India. It is a chance for stand-up paddlers like me to learn from top international athletes and improve our skills and techniques from them. We look forward for India Paddle Festival and hope that the Indian paddlers can put on a show and give a tough challenge to the international athletes. I’m excited for the event, I’m training hard and getting ready for it,” said India No. 1 Sekar Patchai.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Abhay Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. Avalanche hits Gulmarg, all Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe
    PTI
  3. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  4. J&K Lt Governor inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
  5. Khelo India University Games: Aishwarya Tomar dominates 10m air rifle final, helps GNDU win team gold
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment