Indian sports wrap, February 22

SQUASH

Abhay, Ramit move up in style in premier PSA events

Rising Indian squash player Abhay Singh stormed into the quarterfinals of the Goodfellow Classic, a USD 9000 Challenger Tour event in Toronto.

The top-seeded Abhay, a former national champion and ranked No 66. in the world, beat Canadian wild card Elliott Hunt 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in the second round on Wednesday, following a bye in the first.

Elsewhere, India’s top-ranked player Saurav Ghosal lost in the opening round of the World Tour Platinum Windy City Open in Chicago, going down to home favourite Timothy Brownell 11-13, 2-11, 11-3, 14-12.

However, Ramit Tandon carried forward the Indian challenge with a 11-7, 8-11, 11-1, 11-7 win over Hungarian Farkas Balazs in the first round.

- PTI

MORE SPORTS

Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour announces foray in India with country’s first-ever international SUP Event

Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) announced its entry in India with the country’s first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling championship. The India Paddle Festival will take place at Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka, from March 8-10.

“We have always been waiting for an international event of this stature to be hosted in India. It is a chance for stand-up paddlers like me to learn from top international athletes and improve our skills and techniques from them. We look forward for India Paddle Festival and hope that the Indian paddlers can put on a show and give a tough challenge to the international athletes. I’m excited for the event, I’m training hard and getting ready for it,” said India No. 1 Sekar Patchai.

- Team Sportstar