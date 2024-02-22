SQUASH
Abhay, Ramit move up in style in premier PSA events
Rising Indian squash player Abhay Singh stormed into the quarterfinals of the Goodfellow Classic, a USD 9000 Challenger Tour event in Toronto.
The top-seeded Abhay, a former national champion and ranked No 66. in the world, beat Canadian wild card Elliott Hunt 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in the second round on Wednesday, following a bye in the first.
Elsewhere, India’s top-ranked player Saurav Ghosal lost in the opening round of the World Tour Platinum Windy City Open in Chicago, going down to home favourite Timothy Brownell 11-13, 2-11, 11-3, 14-12.
However, Ramit Tandon carried forward the Indian challenge with a 11-7, 8-11, 11-1, 11-7 win over Hungarian Farkas Balazs in the first round.
- PTI
MORE SPORTS
Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour announces foray in India with country’s first-ever international SUP Event
Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) announced its entry in India with the country’s first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling championship. The India Paddle Festival will take place at Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka, from March 8-10.
“We have always been waiting for an international event of this stature to be hosted in India. It is a chance for stand-up paddlers like me to learn from top international athletes and improve our skills and techniques from them. We look forward for India Paddle Festival and hope that the Indian paddlers can put on a show and give a tough challenge to the international athletes. I’m excited for the event, I’m training hard and getting ready for it,” said India No. 1 Sekar Patchai.
- Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, February 22
- IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
- ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE