Diksha Dagar's team tied-third after first round at Aramco Ladies Open

Diksha Dagar did not figure high on the individual leaderboard but her team, which has Olivia Cowan and Sara Schmidt, was tied third at the Aramco Ladies Open.

Team Pace (Lee Ann Pace) was in pole position at 16-under with a one-shot lead over Team Simmermacher.

Diksha's team is tied third alongside Team Williams (Chloe Williams, Cloe Frankish, Mireia Prat and Mia Baker), Team Cowan (Olivia Cowan, Diksha, Sarina Schmidt and Andrew Kelsey), and Team Leonie Harm at 14-under-par.

The team led by Tvesa Malik, the only Indian designated as one of the 36 seeded players, was T-25 at 6-under and her team-mates were Lina Boqvist, Victoria Fricot, and Hannah Holden.

Individually, Dagar (75) was lying T-54 after the first round, while Malik (76) was T-66. Astha Madan (89) was further down and she is in the team led by Annabel Dimmock.

In the individual competition, there is a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard as Kelsey Macdonald, Leonie Harm, and Anne Van Dam all fired rounds of six-under-par (67). Lee-Anne Pace posted a bogey-free round of five-under-par (68) to be tied for fourth individually.

The 36-team event with 108 players has a unique format with each team comprising three professionals and one amateur.

It is a ‘two-from-four’ format which sees the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition. As a result of the format, it will mean that the amateur will contribute to the result of the game and could have the chance of holing the winning putt.

In addition, each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition. Of the one-million-dollar purse, USD 800,000 is for the team event and the individuals play for USD 200,000.

The winning team of three professionals will share USD 150,000 and the 36th placed team gets USD 5,000.