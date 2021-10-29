More Sports Golf Golf Dubai Moonlight Classic: Aditi tied-17th, Tvesa tied-20th Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar shot 71 each in the second round of the Dubai Moonlight Classic. PTI 29 October, 2021 16:25 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Aditi Ashok in action. - REUTERS PTI 29 October, 2021 16:25 IST Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar shot 71 each in the second round of the Dubai Moonlight Classic on Thursday.Aditi was placed tied-17th, Tvesa tied-20th and Diksha tied-27th. Aditi and Tvesa had four birdies against three bogeys, while Diksha had three birdies and two bogeys.Maria Fassi (63-71) and Jessica Karlsson (66-68) sit tied at the top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par.ALSO READ - Hagy, Ramey share lead at wind-blown Bermuda ChampionshipFassi held the overnight lead after equalling the tournament course record of 63 in the first round and although the second day was tougher, the 23-year-old held on to her position. She rolled in one birdie on the front nine, before making two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 1-under 71.Fassi came into the event on the back of a fifth-place finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic and has had her mother following her out on the course. Tied alongside Fassi is Sweden’s Karlsson, who backed up a first round of 6-under 66 with a second round of 4-under 68. South African Lee-Anne Pace, who was one shot off the lead overnight, continues to be second after a round of 71. The ten-time LET winner had five birdies and four bogeys on her card but the bogey on 16th was an excellent save after ending up in the bush. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :