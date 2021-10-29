Dubai Moonlight Classic: Aditi tied-17th, Tvesa tied-20th

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar shot 71 each in the second round of the Dubai Moonlight Classic on Thursday.

Aditi was placed tied-17th, Tvesa tied-20th and Diksha tied-27th. Aditi and Tvesa had four birdies against three bogeys, while Diksha had three birdies and two bogeys.

Maria Fassi (63-71) and Jessica Karlsson (66-68) sit tied at the top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par.

Fassi held the overnight lead after equalling the tournament course record of 63 in the first round and although the second day was tougher, the 23-year-old held on to her position. She rolled in one birdie on the front nine, before making two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 1-under 71.

Fassi came into the event on the back of a fifth-place finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic and has had her mother following her out on the course. Tied alongside Fassi is Sweden’s Karlsson, who backed up a first round of 6-under 66 with a second round of 4-under 68.

South African Lee-Anne Pace, who was one shot off the lead overnight, continues to be second after a round of 71. The ten-time LET winner had five birdies and four bogeys on her card but the bogey on 16th was an excellent save after ending up in the bush.