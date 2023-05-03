Golf

Two-time Australian Open golf champion Frank Phillips dies

PGA Australia said Phillips died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bowral, south of Sydney, where he had lived the past few years.

AP
SYDNEY 03 May, 2023 11:59 IST
SYDNEY 03 May, 2023 11:59 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australian golfer Frank Phillips in action during the Hongkong Open Golf Championship.

FILE PHOTO: Australian golfer Frank Phillips in action during the Hongkong Open Golf Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PGA Australia said Phillips died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bowral, south of Sydney, where he had lived the past few years.

Two-time Australian Open golf champion Frank Phillips, who also won tournaments in Singapore and Kong Kong, has died, PGA Australia said in a statement Wednesday. He was 90.

PGA Australia said Phillips died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bowral, south of Sydney, where he had lived the past few years.

Phillips won 23 tournaments worldwide including the Australian Open twice — 1957 at Kingston Heath and 1961 at Victoria Golf Club, both in Melbourne — and he tied for second with Jack Nicklaus to finish behind Gary Player at the 1965 Australian Open. He also won the New South Wales Open five times and the Singapore Open and the Hong Kong Open.

He played in the US Masters twice, in the U.S. Open and at the British Open, where he placed 12th at St. Andrews in 1964.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

From Munich to the Andes, air accidents in sport

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us