Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in made-for-TV match in Vegas

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes.

After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip.

The November 26 exhibition will be shown on TNT and give everyone plenty of time to relive their back-and-forth that began at Liberty National in August 2019 and appeared to cool when they were teammates on the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau hinted at “something fun coming up here” during his news conference at the Ryder Cup. Koepka was asked about it two days later at his news conference and said: “I have no idea. I didn’t listen to the comment or hear what the said.”

Both will have open mics during the 12-hole match.Koepka and DeChambeau have been paired together only four times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2019 for the opening two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

The other occasions were the third round of the Tour Championship in 2018 and the final round of the 2016 Masters, when DeChambeau was an amateur.

DeChambeau will be making his second appearance in the made-for-TV bonanza, having partnered with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in beating Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady last summer. Koepka is playing in it for the first time.

DeChambeau was in Las Vegas last week and reached the quarterfinals of the Long Drivers Association Championship, a remarkable feat considering he faced the world’s best at swinging as hard and launching as far as they could. He had a number of drives go 400 yards or more.

The exhibition, which began with Mickelson beating Tiger Woods in 2018 at Shadow Creek, has raised nearly $30 million for various charities and generated some 10 million meal donations