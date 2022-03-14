WPGT: Pranavi, Amandeep, Bakshi sisters among top contenders

The fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour starts at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday. This time, the purse of ₹11 lakhs, the highest this season, will act as an added incentive for the golfers.

The field has 37 players, including six amateurs, making it one of the largest on the WPGT. Barring Ladies European Tour regulars Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, who are scheduled to play at the Saudi Ladies International this week, many good players will be in action.

Amandeep Drall will lead the list of contenders, which includes Pranavi Urs, winner of two of the first four legs, and Hitaashee Bakshi, who won the third leg earlier this month. Joining them is Jahanvi Bakshi, who won four times last year and was the top professional when amateur Sneha Singh won the second leg in February.

Other contenders for the honours include Vani Kapoor, Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Lakhmehar Pardesi, among others. Seher, Gaurika and Ridhima form a marquee group, while Hitaashee has promising amateur Zara Anand and Suchitra Ramesh for company in her group. Jahanvi Bakshi goes out with Neha Tripathi and Lakhmehar Pardesi.