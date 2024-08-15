MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Golfer Hideki Matsuyama robbed after Paris 2024 Olympics: Reports

The former Masters champion had his wallet stolen and the passports and visas of his caddie Shota Hayato and coach Mikihito Kuromiya were also taken.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 08:35 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and his team were robbed during a stopover in London while heading to the first leg of the PGA Tour playoffs after winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The former Masters champion told Golf Digest Japan that he had his wallet stolen and the passports and visas of his caddie Shota Hayato and coach Mikihito Kuromiya were also taken.

World number 12 Matsuyama told the website that Hayato and Kuromiya have returned to Japan and are working to get their documents reissued.

The earliest they will be able to travel to the United States will be for the August 29-September 1 season-ending Tour Championship.

“There’s a chance they’ll make it, but we have to go into it thinking it’s close to zero,” Matsuyama said.

ALSO READ | FedEx Cup: Xander Schauffele enters playoffs tapping into ‘dog’ mentality

Representatives for Matsuyama and the PGA Tour did not immediately respond to Reuters when asked to confirm reports of the robbery.

Matsuyama secured Japan’s first Olympic medal in men’s golf in Paris.

Videos online showed Matsuyama warming up at TPC Southwind in Memphis, where he is scheduled to play the opening two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

The top 50 finishers move on to the August 22-25 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, from where the top 30 go on to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Related Topics

Hideki Matsuyama /

PGA /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Golfer Hideki Matsuyama robbed after Paris 2024 Olympics: Reports
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027
    AP
  4. Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup
    Reuters
  5. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Golfer Hideki Matsuyama robbed after Paris 2024 Olympics: Reports
    Reuters
  2. Coimbatore Open 2024: Shaurya, Ranjit and Yashas off to a robust start on opening day
    Rayan Rozario
  3. FedEx Cup: Xander Schauffele enters playoffs tapping into ‘dog’ mentality
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics gold medallist Scheffler gets $8 mln bonus for standout PGA Tour season
    Reuters
  5. McDowell banned one event over nasal decongestant by LIV Golf
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Golfer Hideki Matsuyama robbed after Paris 2024 Olympics: Reports
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027
    AP
  4. Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup
    Reuters
  5. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment