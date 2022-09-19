Kapil Dev launches Rs. 1 cr. golf event

A new tournament with a unique format becomes part of the edomestic PGTI Tour later this month.

With prize money of Rs. 1 crore, the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament will be played at the DLF Golf and Country Club from September 27 to 30.

After the first two days, when the “cut” is all applied, the top 50 players and ties will fight it out to be on the money list over the weekend. At this stage, amateur teams consisting of golfers, celebrities and corporate leaders partner with the pros in the last two rounds.

Making the announcement, Kapil said, “The event has been created keeping in mind other global standout events like the Annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the US PGA Tour and the European Tour’s Dunhill Championship at St. Andrews, considered the home of golf.”