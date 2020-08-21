More Sports Golf Golf LPGA drops Kia Classic from 2020 schedule The Kia Classic, to be played in California, has been dropped from the LPGA circuit due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters 21 August, 2020 09:59 IST The Kia Classic 2020, originally scheduled for March, had been moved to September but has now been cancelled. - Getty Images/ Representative Image Reuters 21 August, 2020 09:59 IST The Kia Classic, due to be played next month at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, has been dropped from the women's professional golf circuit this year and will return in 2021, the LGPA said on Friday.The tournament, originally scheduled for March, had been moved to September 24-27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.The LPGA Shanghai tournament, scheduled for October 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club, was cancelled earlier this month because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.