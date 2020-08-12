More Sports Golf Golf LPGA cancels Shanghai event due to COVID-19 The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been called off owing to the health concerns and travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters 12 August, 2020 09:26 IST Danielle Kang is a two-time defending champion at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event. - Getty Images Reuters 12 August, 2020 09:26 IST The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.The event, called Buick LPGA Shanghai, was scheduled for October 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.RELATED| Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf Danielle Kang successfully defended her title at Qizhong Garden last year with a one-stroke win over fellow American Jessica Korda.The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus two weeks ago at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.