Golf

LPGA cancels Shanghai event due to COVID-19

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been called off owing to the health concerns and travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters
12 August, 2020 09:26 IST
Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang is a two-time defending champion at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event.   -  Getty Images

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.

The event, called Buick LPGA Shanghai, was scheduled for October 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

RELATED| Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf

Danielle Kang successfully defended her title at Qizhong Garden last year with a one-stroke win over fellow American Jessica Korda.

The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus two weeks ago at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio.

