LPGA reports no positive COVID tests

The LPGA Tour made it through its second week without any of its players testing positive for the coronavirus at the Marathon Classic.That still didn't keep two players from withdrawing in Sylvania, Ohio, because of their caddies.The LPGA Tour says the caddies for Perrine Delacour and Allie White received positive tests. Both players withdrew because of their close contact with them, and the tour has begun contact tracing.There will be plenty of time to self-isolate. After the Marathon Classic, the LPGA leaves for Scotland for two weeks, returning to the United States on August 28 for the NW Arkansas Championship.