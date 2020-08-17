More Sports Golf Golf Improved Tvesa gets ready for Women’s British Open; Lewis wins title Tvesa Malik gave herself a boost with a fair round on the Links as she prepares for next week’s AIG Women’s Open, the first of her career. PTI North Berwick (Scotland) 17 August, 2020 14:30 IST Tvesa Malik had a nice stretch of three birdies between second and fifth holes, but immediately gave away three in the next four from sixth to ninth. (File Photo) - Shreedutta Chidananda PTI North Berwick (Scotland) 17 August, 2020 14:30 IST Tvesa Malik brought home an improved card of one-over 72 in the final round to sign off at 65th spot at the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick.Tvesa gave herself a boost with a fair round on the Links as she prepares for next week’s AIG Women’s Open, the first of her career. This is the first time that three Indians will will figure in a Major.While Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are already in the field, Tvesa was given an exemption into next week’s Women’s British Open.ALSO READ| Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning first senior major Tvesa had a nice stretch of three birdies between second and fifth holes, but immediately gave away three in the next four from sixth to ninth. Overall she had four birdies and five bogeys.American Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff on Sunday. It was her first title in nearly three years and a good confidence boost ahead of the Women’s British Open.The 35-year-old Lewis beat back the challenge from Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen for her 13th LPGA Tour victory, and the first since the birth of daughter Chesnee in October 2018.ALSO READ| In a first, three Indians to play in an LPGA event Lewis closed with a 1-over 72 to match Munoz (73), Knight (70) and Pedersen (68) at 5-under 279 at The Renaissance Club.Danielle Kang, coming off consecutive victories in Ohio in the LPGA Tour’s return, was a stroke back after a 69. Nanna Koerstz Madsen also was 4 under after a 65. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.