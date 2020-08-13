More Sports Golf Golf French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement. PTI Newport 13 August, 2020 15:14 IST Alex Levy was replaced in the field by Martin Simonsen of Denmark..(Representative Image) - Getty Images PTI Newport 13 August, 2020 15:14 IST French golfer Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday.Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.The contact occurred while Levy was at home in France last weekend. When he arrived at Welsh tournament venue Celtic Manor Resort, he tested negative.He is showing no symptoms, the tour added, but was withdrawn as a precaution and told to self-isolate for 14 days.“I told the European Tour immediately after finding out that my friend tested positive,” Levy said.“I informed them of my movements since arriving on site as I wanted to ensure the safety of my fellow professionals and their caddies.”Levy was replaced in the field by Martin Simonsen of Denmark. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.