Football player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project

Published : Jan 11, 2024 17:00 IST , LISBON - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s John Stones before a match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s John Stones before a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s John Stones before a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City defender John Stones and Formula One driver Alex Albon have joined Steph Curry in investing in a franchise in the high-tech golf competition created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Stones and Albon have through their investment in fund manager Apex joined Curry in the investor group behind the San Francisco team that will play in the TGL project that launches next year.

The Lisbon-based fund said Thursday it acquired a stake in the San Francisco franchise, one of six in TGL that will play in a domed arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Matches will be played over 15 holes where longer shots played off real grass or sand are hit into a giant simulator. Short-game shots are played to a high-tech green complex that rotates on a turntable to create different contours.

The two-hour matches are set to be broadcast by ESPN on a three-month schedule when it starts in 2025, ending before the Masters in April.

Woods is a player and co-owner in the Florida team Jupiter Links.

TGL was set to start this week but damage two months ago to the domed arena pushed back the opening match by one year.

Stones and Albon will “participate in TGL events, including pro-am tournaments and charity events,” Apex said in a statement.

Albon played in a separate contest in November that paired racing drivers and golfers in Las Vegas ahead of the F1 race there.

“I believe these innovative concepts will act as a gateway for a younger demographic audience to access golf as a sport,″ Albon said.

Other investors in TGL include Serena and Venus Williams backing the Los Angeles team and Fenway Sports Group supporting the Boston franchise that McIlroy will play for.

