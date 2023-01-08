Ashwin attends Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament in Chennai

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan is making it’s first foray into sports in India with golf.

The Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament was held at the Madras Gymkhana club here on Sunday with India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin promoting the event.

The tournament saw 90 participants, the second installment after the one in Delhi NCR in December last year.

Ashwin shared his new-found interest for golf and his exposure to the sport during his cricket tours, while adding, “I am very jealous of you all here. I wish I could get permission from home to come here and play golf with you all. Hopefully, someday I could do that.”

Nissan has also been the global sponsor of International Cricket Council’s big ticket events since 2015 with their partnership running through until the 2023 men’s World Cup in India.

It was also the global sponsor of UEFA Champions League from 2014 to 2022 and global multi-club partner of City Football Group since 2014.

Nissan, which also promotes Formula E, will be seen participating in the first-ever race in the country in Hyderabad next month.