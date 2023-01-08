Golf

Ashwin attends Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament in Chennai

The tournament saw 90 participants, the second installment after the one in Delhi NCR in December last year.

Aashin Prasad
CHENNAI 08 January, 2023 17:39 IST
CHENNAI 08 January, 2023 17:39 IST
India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was present at the event to promote the tournament, in Chennai.

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was present at the event to promote the tournament, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad / Sportstar

The tournament saw 90 participants, the second installment after the one in Delhi NCR in December last year.

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan is making it’s first foray into sports in India with golf.

The Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament was held at the Madras Gymkhana club here on Sunday with India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin promoting the event.

Also Read
Morikawa takes two-shot lead at Kapalua

The tournament saw 90 participants, the second installment after the one in Delhi NCR in December last year.

Ashwin shared his new-found interest for golf and his exposure to the sport during his cricket tours, while adding, “I am very jealous of you all here. I wish I could get permission from home to come here and play golf with you all. Hopefully, someday I could do that.”

Nissan has also been the global sponsor of International Cricket Council’s big ticket events since 2015 with their partnership running through until the 2023 men’s World Cup in India.

It was also the global sponsor of UEFA Champions League from 2014 to 2022 and global multi-club partner of City Football Group since 2014.

Nissan, which also promotes Formula E, will be seen participating in the first-ever race in the country in Hyderabad next month.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Rory McIlroy regains No. 1 spot

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us