Novak Djokovic teams up with Gareth Bale for All-Star golf match before Ryder Cup 2023

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is a six-time winner of the Rome Masters but on Wednesday he swapped his racket for a set of golf clubs to appear in the All Star Match in the build-up to the 44th Ryder Cup.
The Serbian, who claimed a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by winning the U.S. Open this month, was playing alongside world number one golfer with disabilities Kipp Popert as part of Colin Montgomerie’s team which also featured Gareth Bale.
“It’s such an honour, a golden opportunity for a once in a lifetime experience,” the nervous-looking 36-year-old said on the first tee surrounded by an enormous grandstand.
“Thanks to all the fans for coming and putting a bit of extra pressure on us on the first tee. It’s a unique experience.”
With hundreds of fans in the stands and many more lining the fairway, Djokovic initially walked out to address his ball with a tennis racket, before switching to a driver.
After a couple of practice swings were greeted with cries of “oles”, he sent his ball down the first fairway, puffing out his cheeks with relief and thumping his heart.
Djokovic and England’s Popert were up against Spain’s F1 driver Carlos Sainz who recently won the Singapore Grand Prix and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino.
