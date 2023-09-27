MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic teams up with Gareth Bale for All-Star golf match before Ryder Cup 2023

With hundreds of fans in the stands and many more lining the fairway, Djokovic initially walked out to address his ball with a tennis racket, before switching to a driver.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 19:18 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic during the All-Star Match at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic during the All-Star Match at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic during the All-Star Match at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is a six-time winner of the Rome Masters but on Wednesday he swapped his racket for a set of golf clubs to appear in the All Star Match in the build-up to the 44th Ryder Cup.

The Serbian, who claimed a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by winning the U.S. Open this month, was playing alongside world number one golfer with disabilities Kipp Popert as part of Colin Montgomerie’s team which also featured Gareth Bale.

“It’s such an honour, a golden opportunity for a once in a lifetime experience,” the nervous-looking 36-year-old said on the first tee surrounded by an enormous grandstand.

“Thanks to all the fans for coming and putting a bit of extra pressure on us on the first tee. It’s a unique experience.”

ALSO READ | JUSTIN ROSE PART OF TEAM EUROPE IN RYDER CUP 2023

With hundreds of fans in the stands and many more lining the fairway, Djokovic initially walked out to address his ball with a tennis racket, before switching to a driver.

After a couple of practice swings were greeted with cries of “oles”, he sent his ball down the first fairway, puffing out his cheeks with relief and thumping his heart.

Djokovic and England’s Popert were up against Spain’s F1 driver Carlos Sainz who recently won the Singapore Grand Prix and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ryder Cup /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic teams up with Gareth Bale for All-Star golf match before Ryder Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Fifty partnership between Rohit, Kohli in 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 27 and winners list
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP slates record 22 races for 2024, Indian Grand Prix on September 22
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Novak Djokovic teams up with Gareth Bale for All-Star golf match before Ryder Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. Ryder Cup 2023: Veteran Justin Rose named as the last bastion of Europe’s old guard
    AP
  3. Mum or dad for tee? India’s Ashok has parental choice at Asian Games
    AFP
  4. Ryder Cup 2023: ‘Simple manner’ why Bryson DeChambeau not in cup, says Zach Johnson
    Reuters
  5. Atwal stays in contention for title, eyes unique treble in US
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic teams up with Gareth Bale for All-Star golf match before Ryder Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Fifty partnership between Rohit, Kohli in 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 27 and winners list
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP slates record 22 races for 2024, Indian Grand Prix on September 22
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment