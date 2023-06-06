Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge commercial operations to unify golf 

Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 20:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf. | Photo Credit: Warren Little
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf. | Photo Credit: Warren Little

The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against each other effective immediately.

Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

ALSO READ
Aditi Ashok finishes tied 4th at Americas Cup

Also unclear was what form the LIV Golf League would take in 2024. Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to players that a thorough evaluation would determine how to integrate team golf into the game.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA and European tours. The new entity has not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

ALSO READ
Hovland delivers clutch putts and wins Memorial in playoff

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operates its tournaments. Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of the new commercial group, with Monahan as the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake in the new venture.

The PIF will invest in the commercial venture.

Monahan said the decision came together over the last seven weeks.

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

European Tour /

LIV Golf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge commercial operations to unify golf 
    AP
  2. WTC Final 2023: Australia captain Cummins backs Boland, Green to come good against India
    Ashwin Achal
  3. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic trails Khachanov 4-6, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shardul Thakur terms WTC final ‘once-in-a-lifetime moment’, says he is eager to make it count
    PTI
  5. Mendilibar renews Sevilla coaching contract until 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge commercial operations to unify golf 
    AP
  2. Aditi Ashok finishes tied 4th at Americas Cup
    PTI
  3. Hovland delivers clutch putts and wins Memorial in playoff
    AP
  4. Two-time major winner Morikawa exits Memorial with back spasms
    AFP
  5. McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge commercial operations to unify golf 
    AP
  2. WTC Final 2023: Australia captain Cummins backs Boland, Green to come good against India
    Ashwin Achal
  3. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic trails Khachanov 4-6, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shardul Thakur terms WTC final ‘once-in-a-lifetime moment’, says he is eager to make it count
    PTI
  5. Mendilibar renews Sevilla coaching contract until 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment