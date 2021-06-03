More Sports Golf Golf Modest start for Rahil Gangjee in Japan Rahil Gangjee needs a stronger round on the second day to make sure he gets action over the weekend. PTI Ibaraki (Japan) 03 June, 2021 21:26 IST File picture of Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee. - PTI PTI Ibaraki (Japan) 03 June, 2021 21:26 IST Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee found himself in danger of missing the cut at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup as he carded 2-over 74 in the first round on Thursday.The Indian needs a stronger round on the second day to make sure he gets action over the weekend.Gangjee had two birdies against four bogeys and left a lot of putts out there. Though he did not have any three-putts, he missed a few makeable birdie putts after managing barely half the drives into the fairways.Yoshitaka Takeya finished as sole leader with 65 that included a stunning 28 on his back nine.READ: Tvesa Malik makes disappointing start in FranceShishido Hills course is known to be tougher on the inward nine holes, but Yoshitaka overcame that with seven birdies in nine holes.He began with eight pars and a bogey on the front nine. On the back nine, he chipped in for birdie on 10th followed by four straight one-putts for birdies.Ironically, he missed a birdie on Par-5 15th, where he two-putted and then had two more one-putts -- for birdie on 17th and for par on 18th. Read more stories on Golf For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.