Russia says IOC rules for Russian athletes ‘discriminatory’

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier on Friday allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 23:43 IST , Moscow - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic and Russian flags.
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic and Russian flags. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic and Russian flags. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia denounced Friday the “discriminatory conditions” imposed by the International Olympic Committee for Russian athletes to take part in the Paris 2024 Games, requiring them to compete as neutrals and not actively support the Ukraine offensive.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier on Friday allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals.

“The conditions are discriminatory, they are going against the principles of sport,” said Russian sports minister Oleg Matytsin.

Olympic chiefs give green light to participation of Russian athletes as neutrals

“They are damaging the Olympic Games themselves, and not Russian sport. The approach is unacceptable.”

He still said that those athletes who can fulfil the conditions will go to Paris.

“Of course, those sportsmen who achieved success at competitions and the right to take part will, probably, take part,” he said.

“We always support our own, they are part of our sports family... no matter how much they try to split Russian society and pit athletes against each other,” he added.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions for a multitude of sports since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

