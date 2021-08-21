Söderberg leads in Czech Masters while Ernie shares Boeing Classic lead

Sebastian Söderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters on Friday.

The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day — including an eagle on No. 12 and seven birdies — to equal the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a total of 10-under 134.

“I did play really well,” Söderberg said.

“I didn’t really get into trouble, except on 17 and I made a good up-and-down. It was a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, a few nice putts and a very solid day.”

“I went 4 under in three holes right after the rain delay, so it worked out pretty good for me.”

READ | Rahm leads after Northern Trust second round

Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place.

Play had to be suspended in the afternoon after the course was flooded by heavy rain.

In the Boeing Classic, Ernie Els made a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 66-under 66 and a share of the lead on Friday with Woody Austin and Billy Mayfair.

“That putt on 18 is obviously a huge bonus,” Els said.

Els also had six birdies and two bogeys at Snoqualmie Ridge.

“I had a nice round,” he said.

“That’s it. I felt like I was in control of my golf swing, which is nice. For me, I’ve got to really get the tee shots in play, which I did most of the day.”

The 51-year-old South African star, a four-time major champion, won both of his PGA Tour Champions titles in 2020.

Woody Austin birdied three of the last four holes and had had nine birdies and three bogeys. He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles.

ALSO READ | Harigae, Hall share halfway lead at women's British Open

“It’s been a rough year. I haven’t played well,” Austin said.

“It’s probably the best round I’ve played all year, probably the only round I’ve played real good all year and I still made three bogeys, so it’s just been a goofy year.”

“I just haven’t been able to score.”

Brandt Jobe, the 2019 winner in the event that was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a 70.

Two-time Boeing winner Bernhard Langer also opened with a 70.

Playing alongside Love, local favourite Fred Couples and Mike Weir shot 72.