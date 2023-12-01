MagazineBuy Print

Hero World Challenge 2023: Tiger Woods says, ‘I’m sore everywhere’ on return to action after eight months

Tiger Woods, playing for the first time in almost eight months, carded a three-over 75. Woods managed to get through the day, even as he admitted to feeling soreness.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 19:17 IST , NASSAU

Ashwin Achal
Tiger Woods watches his putt on the 17th green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, on Thursday.
Tiger Woods watches his putt on the 17th green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tiger Woods watches his putt on the 17th green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Brian Harman and Tony Finau made a strong start at the Hero World Challenge here on Thursday, sharing the lead with five-under 67 cards.

Harman, the Open champion, could have ended the day with the sole lead, if not for a bogey on the 18th hole.

Tiger Woods, playing for the first time in almost eight months, carded a three-over 75. Woods managed to get through the day, even as he admitted to feeling soreness.

Woods, returning from a subtalar fusion procedure in his ankle, struggled in the closing stages. There were glimpses of his former self in the early holes, when he made a couple of long putts and big drives. By taking his shots quickly, he showed clarity of mind.

“I’m sore, there’s no doubt about that. I’m sore everywhere - my leg, my back, my neck. Tomorrow we get back in the gym to activate and get ready for it. I’ll hopefully hit some better shots. And now I know mentally what I need to do better,” Woods said.

Overall, Woods was pleased with how the day went.

“I wanted to compete, I wanted to play. I hit it solid most of the day. I just didn’t mentally do the things I normally would do,” Woods said.

Harman got out of position on a few occasions, but scrambled well.

“It’s a really tough golf course. The wind was blowing. I got out of position a few times, and made some really nice up-and-downs,” Harman said.

Finau made his way to the top with four birdies between the 11th and 15th holes.

“I made a lot of six, seven footers whether it was after a chip or a bad first putt. That kept the momentum throughout the round.”

Jordan Spieth (four-under 68) rode a roller-coaster with two eagles, six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa (all three-under 69) are tied fourth. Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland disappointed with a one-over 73.

THE SCORES (TOP FOUR)
67: Brian Harman, Tony Finau; 68: Jordan Spieth; 68: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa.

(The writer is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India's ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

