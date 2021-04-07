More Sports Golf Golf Woods serves up laugh ahead of Masters Champions Dinner Tiger Woods says he was going to miss the traditional Masters Champions Dinner hosted this year at Augusta National by Dustin Johnson. Reuters AUGUSTA 07 April, 2021 09:15 IST Tiger Woods helps Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after Johnson’s victory at the Masters, on November 15, 2020. - AP Reuters AUGUSTA 07 April, 2021 09:15 IST Tiger Woods had Georgia on his mind on Tuesday, tweeting he was going to miss the traditional Masters Champions Dinner hosted this year at Augusta National by Dustin Johnson.“I’ll miss running up @DJohnsonPGA’s bill at the Champions Dinner tonight. It’s still one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Woods on his official Twitter account.ALSO READ - Spectators return to Augusta NationalWoods will not only miss Tuesday’s Champions Dinner but the year's first major as well as he recovers from serious leg injuries sustained in a single-car crash in February near Los Angeles. A five-time Masters champion, Woods is currently recuperating at home after surgery on a fractured right leg and shattered ankle. I’ll miss running up @DJohnsonPGA’s bill at the Champions Dinner tonight. It’s still one of my favorite nights of the year.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 6, 2021 As the 2020 winner of the Green Jacket Johnson gets to choose the menu for the Champions Dinner and decided on Pigs in a Blanket and lobster and corn fritters as appetisers, house salad or Caesar salad and a main course of Filet Mignon and miso-marinated sea bass. Desert will be peach cobbler and apple pie with vanilla ice cream.While Woods lamented missing the dinner, his fellow champions said the feeling was mutual.“Thinking of my guy @tigerwoods during this week @themasters. I’ll miss you tonight at dinner. Not the same without you,” tweeted the 1992 winner Fred Couples. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.