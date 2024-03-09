MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship

The tour released the field of 144 players for next week’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Woods was not on the list. He hasn’t competed at The Players since 2019.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 10:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tiger Woods will not return to the PGA Tour next week at The Players Championship.

The tour released the field of 144 players for next week’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Woods was not on the list. He hasn’t competed at The Players since 2019.

Woods made his 2024 debut last month at the event he hosts, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles. It marked his first official event since withdrawing from last year’s Masters and undergoing ankle surgery.

But his return was cut on the seventh hole of his second round, as he withdrew due to illness. It was later revealed Woods had influenza and received an IV treatment.

The 15-time major champion has said he hoped to play one tour event per month going forward. Woods, 48, might be opting to rest now and gear up for the Masters, scheduled for April 11-14.

Woods played in the one-day pro-member at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., earlier this week. He partnered with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh at the event that typically attracts high-profile PGA Tour players.

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

PGA Tour /

The Players Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 3: England 56/3, Pope falls for 19; Ashwin picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  3. Remembering Balai Das Chatterjee, an everlasting jewel of Indian football, on his 50th death anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola set for last dance with title at stake
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  2. Will do everything in my power to earn points for Olympic qualification: Anirban Lahiri
    PTI
  3. Jon Rahm says golf rankings not a ‘good system’ after LIV pulls out
    AFP
  4. LIV Golf abandons bid for world ranking points
    Reuters
  5. Green snatches World Championship with dramatic birdie on final hole
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 3: England 56/3, Pope falls for 19; Ashwin picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  3. Remembering Balai Das Chatterjee, an everlasting jewel of Indian football, on his 50th death anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola set for last dance with title at stake
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment