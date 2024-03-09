Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship

Tiger Woods will not return to the PGA Tour next week at The Players Championship.
The tour released the field of 144 players for next week’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Woods was not on the list. He hasn’t competed at The Players since 2019.
Woods made his 2024 debut last month at the event he hosts, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles. It marked his first official event since withdrawing from last year’s Masters and undergoing ankle surgery.
But his return was cut on the seventh hole of his second round, as he withdrew due to illness. It was later revealed Woods had influenza and received an IV treatment.
The 15-time major champion has said he hoped to play one tour event per month going forward. Woods, 48, might be opting to rest now and gear up for the Masters, scheduled for April 11-14.
Woods played in the one-day pro-member at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., earlier this week. He partnered with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh at the event that typically attracts high-profile PGA Tour players.
