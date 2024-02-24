Vooty Masters: Shaurya Binu registers eight-shot triumph

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru came up with a dominant final round of eight-under 64 to emerge champion in the Dream Valley Vooty Masters golf championship at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad near here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Shaurya (66-66-70-64) totalled 22-under 266 for the week to register an emphatic eight-shot triumph and pick up the winning cheque worth Rs. 15 lakh that moved him from 10 th to first position in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

Binu, playing only his second season as a professional, emerged wire-to-wire winner having led the field in all four rounds. His last round of 64 was the day’s best score.

Karan Pratap Singh (73-66-68-67) struck a 67 on Saturday to rise three spots and finish runner-up at 14-under 274.

Binu, the overnight leader by three shots, seemed at ease from the outset in round four despite the pressure of staring at a maiden title. This was evident from the fact that he powered ahead with four birdies on the first seven holes to open up a substantial six-shot lead that put his nearest rivals on the backfoot early on.

Binu, playing at the Vooty Golf County for the first time, made the front-nine count with some excellent hitting as he landed his shots within six feet of the pin on three of his first four birdies.

ALSO READ: Indian sports wrap, February 24

The Bengaluru golfer was unfazed by the bogey on the ninth as he came roaring back with a birdie on the 13 th and an eagle-two on the par-4 15 th thanks to two outstanding drives and a long conversion to once again stamp his authority. Binu, the son of an Army officer, finally signed off in style with two extraordinary approach shots that led to tap-in birdies on the 17 th and 18 th.

“A three-shot lead, knowing that I was in good form and having my plans in place, I was quite comfortable from the start of the day. I knew the course well so it was all about controlling my emotions. I had to play the shots I knew I could. The birdie on the first just set the ball rolling for me. I’m quite proud of this effort,” the champion said later.

“In my rookie season last year, I gained valuable experience on how the professionals go about their job. Last season was very exciting for me as I got to meet and play alongside all the pros and the top golfing talent of India. The good start at my debut event in Ahmedabad in 2023 also helped my confidence a lot,” said Binu.

Rahil Gangjee (70) took third place at 13-under 275.

Arjun Prasad fired a hole-in-one on the eighth during his round of 67. Prasad secured tied seventh position at 10-under 278.

Vikarabad-based Mohd Azhar (71) finished tied 18 th at four-under 284.

Final Leaderboard 266: Shaurya Binu (66-66-70-64) 274: Karan Pratap Singh (73-66-68-67) 275: Rahil Gangjee (68-67-70-70) 276: Saptak Talwar (69-68-71-68); Matias Dominguez (67-69-69-71)