MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, February 24

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 24.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Diksha, third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023, shot 2-under 73 and moved to 4-under 142 total.
Diksha, third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023, shot 2-under 73 and moved to 4-under 142 total. | Photo Credit: Andrew Redington
infoIcon

Diksha, third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023, shot 2-under 73 and moved to 4-under 142 total. | Photo Credit: Andrew Redington

GOLF

Diksha 4th, Pranavi 13th in Morocco after second round

Diksha Dagar placed herself for a good finish as she moved into the tied fourth spot at the end of the second round of the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour here on Saturday.

Diksha, third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023, shot 2-under 73 and moved to 4-under 142 total.

Fellow Indian Pranavi Urs, playing her first full season on the LET, seemed set for a high position after the second hole as she was 3-under through the front nine and 5-under for the event at that stage.

Pranavi then dropped a double bogey on the 14th and a bogey on the 17th to drop back to even par 73. At 2-under total, she was tied 13th at the Par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.

Mexico’s Maria Fassi continued to dominate the event after producing a strong second round of 69 (-4).

Fassi has held the lead since the start of the tournament carding a round of 65 (-8) on day one.

Diksha, who shot 2-under 71 in the first round, opened the second round with five pars before finding a birdie on the sixth. She gave that shot back on the ninth, but birdies on the 10th and the 18th saw her finish at 2-under.

Pranavi, who had six birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey, birdied second, fourth and seventh. She dropped a double bogey on the 14th, and it was her second double, as she had one on the first day, too. She also had a bogey on the 17th on the second day.

Despite a shaky start, a double bogey on hole two, Fassi, an LPGA player, dusted off her nerves to roll in three birdies on the front nine on holes five, six and eight.

At the turn, Fassi continued her fine form by rolling in a further four birdies with only a bogey on the 17th to blemish her back nine scorecard.

Home favourite Ines Laklalech sits in solo third after a round of 73 (par). The Moroccan got off to a strong start, carding two birdies in her first four holes before dropping shots on holes nine and fifteen.

Six players are tied for fourth on four-under-par; Czech Republic’s Sara Kouskova and Klara Davidson Spilkova, England’s Bronte Law, Diksha, Norway’s Madelene Stavnar and Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano.

-PTI

ARCHERY

Asia Cup Stage-1: Indian compound archers bag two gold medals

Indian compound archers bagged two of the three team gold medals in the Asia Cup Stage-1 in Baghdad on Saturday.

While India claimed men and mixed team event gold medals, it suffered a shock defeat to Iran in the women’s team final.

The results
Compound: Team: Finals: Men: India (Priyansh, Kushal Dalal, Prathamesh Jawkar) bt Iran (Arash Ghaseimpour, Amin Pakzad, Behnia Radrezvan) 232-229; Women: Iran (Bita Asheghzaldeh, Fatemeh Hemmati, Haleh Izadkhah) bt India (Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami) 229-223; Mixed: India (Aditi Swami, Prathamesh Jawkar) bt Iran (Fatemeh Hemmati, Amin Pakzad) 159-157; Individual: Bronze medal match: Women: Aditi Swami bt Priya Gurjar 148-145.

-Y.B.Sarangi

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: IND 219/7, trails by 134; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease after ENG spinners dominate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Sajana Sajeevan - From paddy field cricket to overnight star for Mumbai Indians
    PTI
  5. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, OFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are in, match updates and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final
    PTI
  3. Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou set for Professional Fighters League debut in Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. IOC says there will be no compromise if Milan-Cortina Olympics bobsled track is not ready by March 2025
    AP
  5. Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: IND 219/7, trails by 134; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease after ENG spinners dominate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Sajana Sajeevan - From paddy field cricket to overnight star for Mumbai Indians
    PTI
  5. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, OFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are in, match updates and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment