Hockey

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved as his wife passes away

According to Ajit Pal Singh, his wife Kiran Grewal, who was a national level former basketball player, died on Friday night.

PTI
NEW DELHI 20 May, 2023 17:44 IST
NEW DELHI 20 May, 2023 17:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former Indian Hockey Captain Ajit Pal Singh.

FILE PHOTO: Former Indian Hockey Captain Ajit Pal Singh. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium/The Hindu

According to Ajit Pal Singh, his wife Kiran Grewal, who was a national level former basketball player, died on Friday night.

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh has suffered a family tragedy after his wife and national level former basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh died in New Delhi after a brief illness.

According to Ajit Pal Singh, his wife, also known as Kiran Grewal, died on Friday night. She was 69.

Also Read
IND vs AUS, women’s hockey tour: Australia beats India, wins series 2-0

Her cremation will take place here on Sunday.

Ajit Pal Singh, a Padma Shri awardee, guided the team to World Cup title at Kuala Lumpur in 1975.

Ajit Pal Singh, who played as a halfback, also won two Olympic bronze medals (1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich) and two Asian Games silver.

“I am deeply saddened to inform that my wife Kiran passed away peacefully last night. Her cremation will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday,” Ajit Pal Singh told PTI.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us