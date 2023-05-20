Hockey

IND vs AUS, women’s hockey tour: Australia beats India, wins series 2-0

PTI
ADELAIDE 20 May, 2023 16:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia women’s came from 1-2 down at halftime to win the second match 3-2.

FILE PHOTO: Australia women’s came from 1-2 down at halftime to win the second match 3-2. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia came from behind to defeat India in the second Hockey Test on Saturday at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide, winning the three-match Test series 2-0 with one game remaining.

Tatum Stewart opened the goal-scoring account for the Kangaroos when she converted a penalty corner early in the first quarter.

After conceding the first goal in the 12th minute, Sangita Kumari instantly retaliated with an equaliser for the visitors a minute later.

Both teams played out a hard-fought second quarter where the host conceded its second goal of the match. India rode on Gurjit Kaur’s goal in the 17th minute via a penalty corner to take the lead for the first time in the series.

India, however, squandered its lead in the penultimate quarter and conceded two goals when Pipa Morgan registered her name on the scoresheet in the 38th minute, levelling the scoreline 2-2, followed by Stewart, who found the back of the net via a penalty stroke with seconds left in the quarter to put Australia into the lead once again.

With less than four minutes on the clock in the last quarter, India failed to convert a pivotal penalty corner after goalkeeper Zoe Newman blocked an attack from the women in blue. 

