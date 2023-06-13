Magazine

Junior girls impressive but senior group competitive at the moment: Hockey coach Janneke

With the Asian Games just over three months away, coach Janneke Schopman is clear that there won’t be many changes in the senior core group.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 19:13 IST , NEW DELHI

Uthra Ganesan
 The Indian junior women’s hockey team poses after winning the Asia Cup.
 The Indian junior women’s hockey team poses after winning the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA
infoIcon

 The Indian junior women’s hockey team poses after winning the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

The Indian junior women’s hockey team’s maiden Asia Cup triumph has given hopes of an improved performance at the Junior World Cup later this year but the girls might have to wait a while before making the transition to the senior side.

With the Asian Games just over three months away, coach Janneke Schopman is clear that there won’t be many changes in the senior core group.

“I am quite happy with the performance of players in the Junior Asia Cup and for me, it was always about using the tournament and the Australia tour for the seniors to have more players in the camp.

But I think our senior core group is quite competitive at the moment and people know they have to turn up every day to have a chance of being selected,” Janneke said during an interaction on Tuesday.

With the squad to be finalised by mid-July, Janneke admitted it was tough to select the best possible players but added that it was not just about the selection trials.

“We have been monitoring players from last year. Of course it matters how players do at this time and if they are fit and they need to be good because the selectors will be there later this month but as staff we also know it’s not just that one selection trial. The next couple of weeks will be about making the pieces of the puzzle fit,” she added.

Intercontinental Cup: Anirudh Thapa effect – India’s key to success against Vanuatu

Mumtaz Khan, who scored six goals in the tournament, explained how the team had learnt from its mistakes during the previous Junior World Cup, where India finished fourth. “We learnt how to control in the dying minutes. We used to get flustered earlier but in Japan, we knew the value of every second. We have learnt from our mistakes and moved forward, one step at a time,” she said.

The junior team will next travel to Germany for a five-nation event, including Belgium and Netherlands, and play practice matches with Belgium ahead of the JWC.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
