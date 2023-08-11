MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories

It will now face Malaysia, playing its maiden ACT final, after the latter eliminated defending champion Korea from the competition with a 6-2 win.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 22:33 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
India’s Sumit celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
India’s Sumit celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ VEDHAN M
infoIcon

India’s Sumit celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ VEDHAN M

India stayed on course for a 4th Asian Champions Trophy with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Japan, not only avenging the 1-1 draw in the league stage but also making its superiority evident, dominating the proceedings all through.

It will now face Malaysia, playing its maiden ACT final, after the latter eliminated defending champion Korea from the competition with a 6-2 win.

A penalty corner in the 2nd minute was saved and Japan raced for a counter, only to be thwarted by the Indian defence. Kosei Kawabe failed to connect a Kentaro Fukuda cross in the 17th minute.

Read | Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final

Its defence tried gamely to hold up initially, not allowing the Indians space to take their shots. But with the Indians swarming all over, it was only a matter of time.

It was an India show all the way and there was more than one star. Hardik and Sumit controlled the midfield, playing up high to assist the attack as well, and were the creators for India’s first goal that saw Akashdeep slam into the net. Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar performed defensive duties and Shamsher was impressive as always as the silent playmaker.

But it was largely a Manpreet Singh show. The former captain got the 3rd goal that was officially credited to Mandeep Singh but had the former captain written all over it, taking control on the 23-yard line, wrong-footing two defenders and shooting from the top circle for the slightest deflection.

He did all the hard work before setting up Sumit for the 4th. Manpreet was the man on right, left and centre, attacking and holding. There were also quite a few that couldn’t find the final touch.

The results: Semifinals: India 5 (Akashdeep Singh 19, Harmanpreet Singh 23, Mandeep Singh 30, Sumit 39, Selvam Karthi 51) bt Japan 0

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  2. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Nakamura; Gukesh, Harika win
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Burnley vs Manchester City Live Score: Premier League kicks off with Guardiola’s men visiting Turf Moor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  3. New Penalty Corner Rules trials abandoned, says FIH President Ikram
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Japan 5-0, to play Malaysia in final; Sumit, Karthi, Harmanpreet among goal: Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Pakistan ends campaign with thumping 6-1 win over China
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  2. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Nakamura; Gukesh, Harika win
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Burnley vs Manchester City Live Score: Premier League kicks off with Guardiola’s men visiting Turf Moor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment