Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final

Malaysia stormed into the summit clash of the Asian Champions Trophy after overcoming South Korea in a contest that fit the billing of a semifinal in Chennai on Friday.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 20:23 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Najmi Jazlan (third from left) celebrates scoring a goal for Malaysia during the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal against South Korea on Friday.
Najmi Jazlan (third from left) celebrates scoring a goal for Malaysia during the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal against South Korea on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Najmi Jazlan (third from left) celebrates scoring a goal for Malaysia during the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal against South Korea on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Malaysia prevailed 6-2 against Korea in a seesaw battle that fit the billing of a semifinal at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Though the scoreline might hint at a lopsided affair, it was far from that. Insistence from both teams to assert control saw the contest start with a frantic pace. It was blow for blow, chance for chance, and an inch of space was all that both sides hunted for.

Korea broke in first in the second minute as Cheoleon Park’s poke at the goal from close range popped up kindly for Woo Cheon Ji off a Malaysian deflection. Ji gobbled up the chance and sent it past Hafizuddin Othman with a mid-air jab.

Malaysia hit right back after Abu Kamal Azrai’s galloping run into the circle was left unchecked by multiple Korean defenders. Azrai accepted the gift and unleashed a tomahawk to sound the board in the third minute.

ALSO READ
New Penalty Corner Rules trials abandoned, says FIH President Ikram

Najmi Jazlan fired a slap shot into the net in the ninth minute for Malaysia’s second. The fact that Korea wasted its referral on trying to overturn the goal was the cherry on top.

Just when the Speedy Tigers thought they won the early exchanges, Jonghyun Jang ensured his side stayed afloat. He squeezed a bullet drag flick into the bottom left corner of the Malaysian goal in the dying seconds of the quarter.

But come the second quarter, Malaysia caused chinks in the Korean defence one circle penetration at a time. The play started moving closer and closer to the Korean circle with each passing minute, and Malaysia reaped its reward in the 19th minute.

Farhan Ashari won a short corner which Faizal Saari converted into a goal with his drag. Two minutes later, Malaysia added to its advantage. Ashran Hamsani’s dart into the circle was blocked illegally which got Malaysia a second corner. Jazlan charged full steam at the flick, bulging the roof of the net.

ALSO READ
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Pakistan ends campaign with thumping 6-1 win over China

In the third period, however, Malaysia’s ingression into the Korean circle broke down. The forays, which looked well-rehearsed until that point, turned disjointed as errors crept in.

And in the 43rd minute, Korea got a chance to spring the contest back to life with a penalty stroke. Othman, however, was not having it. He slid to his left to deny Jihun Yang’s attempt. The custodian again came to Malaysia’s rescue, parrying away Jonghyun Jang’s penalty corner attack in the 45th.

Shello Silverius’ twin strikes early in the last quarter were the final blow to the Korean hopes. Hamsami made a solo incursion in the 47th minute from the left to set up a simple finish. A minute later, it was Najib Hasan’s turn to provide for Silverius, this time from the right side of the circle.

Result: Malaysia 6 (Abu Kamal Azrai 2’, Najmi Jazlan 9’ & 21’, Faizal Saari 19’, Shello Silverius 47’ & 48’) beat Korea (Woo Cheon Ji 2’, Jonghyun Jang 15’)

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

Asian Champions Trophy

